Photo : The Washington Post / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Power rankings are great for riling up the internet. We love doing them (check out our fried fish sandwich one), and we still love reading them and shouting off our own responses.

The LA Times regularly does its own power rankings, and it recently tackled Girl Scout Cookies. There was one clear winner. Can you guess what it was? Sorry, Thin Mints crew, Samoas came out on top. I, Dennis, am Team Samoa too. But the LA Times rankings were quite thorough: there was even an alternate ranking of which cookies fared best in the freezer, and that one did go to Thin Mints. See? We really can all get along. Other faves included Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties and Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches. The one that took a dump was the gluten-free offering, the caramel chocolate chip.

NPR interviewed Lucas Kwan Peterson, the mastermind behind the rankings, and he went in depth with his rankings processes, which is not all that different from mine. (The interview is three minutes and worth a listen.) “These rankings are all my personal favorites,” he said. “While I say it’s completely scientific and objective, it’s obviously just my opinion. This ranking just completely reflects what I personally believe and what I like to stuff into my mouth at 11 p.m. when I’m alone at my computer trying to write something.”

Where do you all stand on the Girl Scout Cookie ranking debate?