Queer Eye–designed restaurant opens in Philly

If you’re a fan of Queer Eye, you’ll remember Marcos Tlacopilco, the hero of season 5, episode 8, “Father Knows Fish.” Marcos, an immigrant from Puebla, Mexico, is the owner of Marco’s Fish and Crab House in Philadelphia. Over the course of the episode, the Fab Five helped him reconcile with his estranged daughter, Jennifer, and prepare for the soft opening of his new restaurant Alma Del Mar, named after his wife.



Now Alma Del Mar is open for real. There’s a mural of the Fab Five on an interior wall, but customers won’t get to pretend they’re sitting down to a meal with them because the restaurant, a product of the COVID era, has only outdoor seating and takeout.

Eater Philadelphia reports that “the menu at Alma del Mar mixes American breakfast and brunch standards with Mexican and seafood dishes, including the crab and corn chowder perfected on Queer Eye.” [I am trying very hard here to restrain myself from saying something snarky about Antoni’s “contributions.” But I won’t discourage others.] “On the sweet side, there’s tres leches pain perdu and bacon-banana French toast. Egg dishes include a lobster Benedict with Old Bay hollandaise. Those looking for a tofu scramble will find one with refried pinto beans, avocado, and jalapeños.”

It all sounds delicious and I am very hungry right now. Eater had no word on how the Tlacopilco family is doing and whether Marcos was able to maintain the haircut Jonathan gave him or if he still wears the hats he bought with Tan. But if any of our Philly readers happen to stop by, please let us know.