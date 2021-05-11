Your protein powder might be contaminated with soy

Photo : VCG / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Hello, beautiful fitness people. Do you want enormous muscles? Do you want to get pumped up? In the words of my 21-year-old brother, do you want to get swole? And do you want to do it all without encountering soy? Well, then, you may want to stay away from 365 Everyday Value Whey Natural Vanilla Protein Powder, which is currently under recall for potential soy contamination.



Arizona Nutritional Supplements has recalled its 365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder in natural vanilla flavor, per a press release from the FDA. The powder, which is sold at Whole Foods, may contain soy, although it’s not listed as an ingredient on the label. The FDA explains that the powder was “mistakenly packaged with soy protein powder, resulting in an undeclared soy allergen.” That could trigger a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to soy. The affected powder was sold in 13.9-ounce containers and meets the following criteria:

UPC number 9948228764

Lot number 0073984

Best by March 4, 2023

Sold at U.S. Whole Foods Market locations between March 24 and May 6, 2021

If you purchased the powder and have a soy allergy or sensitivity—or just want a refund—you can just present your receipt at the store of purchase. For more information, you can also call 844-936-8255 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. I’m not sure what the verb tense of “swole” is, but I’m going to assume it’s “swell.” In that case, swell safely, friends.