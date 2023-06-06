Each year during Pride Month, various consumer brands release special packaging and other promotional campaigns in a show of support for the LGBTQ + community. Among those that do, the best products are those that use the occasion of Pride to give back to the organizations that work year-round to effect positive change. Here is a sampling of brands whose Pride Month celebrations let you put your money toward a good cause and show off a festive spirit at the same time .



Gong Cha : This bubble tea brand, which has hundreds of international locations and more than 150 in the U.S., is offering a new drink in honor of Pride . The sweet and sour Lemon Ai Yu bubble tea features white pearls and glitter for a festive sparkle. This product is available until the end of June, and a portion of every purchase will go to the National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance



MOD Pizza : Starting June 5, MOD Pizza will be offering, for a limited time, a Pride Cake, which consists of vanilla cake, a cream filling, and is covered in a vanilla frosting and topped with rainbow sprinkles. (Sort of looks like a Little Debbie Zebra Cake.) Part of each Pride Cake sale will go toward supporting the It Gets Better Project

Next Level Burger : This exclusively plant-based burger chain is celebrating in June with an all- new menu offering : The Peachy Passion Pride Shake is made with organic soy or organic coconut soft-serve ice cream, organic peaches and passionfruit, and whipped cream on top , plus rainbow sugar and a rainbow gummy that says "LOVE ." The shake is $7.45 for a small, $8.95 for a medium, and $11.45 for a large. T he staff at each Next Level Burger location will choose a local LGBTQ+ non profit organization to which the restaurant will make a donation.

Serendipity3 : The New York– b ased ice cream company with a 70-year history The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative



Shake Shack: The burger chain is giving customers the option t o add sprinkles to any of its shakes for an additional 50 cents. The proceeds from each sprinkle add- on will go to support PFLAG National

Although the glittery drinks and rainbow-striped fare might only feature on menus throughout June, you can, of course, support these organizations all year long.

