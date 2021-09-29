If you go to the bathroom, turn out the lights, gaze into the mirror, and whisper “Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey” three times, I’ll appear behind you and do a fun little dance. Not really; I haven’t figured out astral projection just yet. But I do love the Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey. I ordered one last year for my first-ever Thanksgiving away from home, and it was a hit (once I let it thaw for a full 72 hours). Now, I’m pleased to report that the bird is back, baby: According to a press release sent to The Takeout, Popeyes is bringing back the Cajun Style Turkey nationwide starting on Monday, October 18. And for this we are truly thankful.

There are a few things you should know about the Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey. First, it’s a 10-pounder, which can easily feed eight to 10 hungry guests. It also comes precooked and frozen, so you’ll have to thaw and heat the thing. Finally, you have to pre-order your bird from Popeyes prior to pickup. (I think I ordered mine three weeks before Thanksgiving last year, just to be safe.) Just call or pop into your nearest Popeyes to get your name on the list.

Overall, preparing this turkey is a lot easier than preparing a traditional Thanksgiving bird. Once again, it’s pre-cooked, which greatly reduces your chances of poisoning the entire family via foodborne illness. Plus, per the press release, it’s “hand-rubbed and infused with zesty Louisiana-style seasonings.” (I can confirm: she’s zesty, alright, and reheats like a dream in leftover form.) And, now that many of us are vaccinated and hopefully seeing family during the holidays, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate. The birds are priced at $39.99 and will be available at participating Popeyes starting October 18. Gentlemen, start your gobblers.