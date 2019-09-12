Graphic: Popeyes

Has everybody stopped going to Popeyes since they ran out of sandwiches? I have no data on this matter, but it’s pretty obvious that people are extremely angry about the shortage. They’ve filed lawsuits. The’ve drawn guns. Popeyes seems worried that you’ve lost interest in them, while I am worried that lawyers and guns are deemed appropriate responses to a chicken sandwich situation. Please remember that it was only a few weeks ago that none of us even knew about the existence of this sandwich, and we still loved that chicken from Popeyes enough to create art like this:

To keep us interested while they scramble to bring the chicken sandwich back into stores, Popeyes is asking you to BYOB: bring your own bun. Order a three piece chicken tenders, whip a bun out of your purse, stick the tenders in the bun and—BOOM—chicken sandwich.

But why limit yourself? You could ostensibly take this approach to all the items on the Popeyes menu, which is why I recommend traveling with a wide array of bread products in your purse: boneless wings and coleslaw on a baguette, popcorn shrimp with red beans and rice in a lavash wrap, hot cinnamon apple pie between two peanut butter Tastykakes. Popeye’s really should hire me as a consultant, because I’m a genius.