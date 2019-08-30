Photo: Wolterk (iStock)

Just as Popeyes has run out of chicken sandwiches, The Takeout has nearly exhausted our will to cover news of said chicken sandwiches. After two weeks of near-daily updates, we’re hoping Sandwichgate has reach its logical, American conclusion: A frivolous lawsuit.

Chattanooga, Tennessee news station WTVC reports a Tennessee man named Craig Barr has filed a lawsuit against Popeyes in Hamilton County General Sessions court alleging “false advertising, deceptive business practices by entity to public.” A photo of the civil summons posted by WTVC shows Barr also claims he wasted “countless time” driving to and from Popeyes in pursuit of the elusive sandwich, during which time his car’s tire and rim were damaged. He also notes: “Friends laughed at me. Humiliated” He is suing for $5,000.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press got ahold of Barr for comment, and frankly we’re not sure if this is one elaborate put-on. His quote:

“I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight,” he told the Times Free Press on Thursday. “It just consumes you.”

A Popeyes spokesperson told WTVC the company does not comment on “threatened litigation.” According to the document, Popeyes should appear in court October 28, 2019, by which time America will have hopefully moved on to its next fast-food obsession. Please.