Pizza Hut Is Set to Overtake Domino’s

Despite rolling out some fun new menu items and enticing discounts near the end of last year , b oth Domino’s and Papa Johns posted some disappointing fourth-quarter sales in 2022 , CNBC reports. This comes after both chains raised menu prices to offset the increased cost of labor, transportation, and food . However, Pizza Hut— America’s second-largest pizza chain behind Domino’s — posted some Q4 results worth bragging about, having aggressively expanded locations and grown sales by 8%. The phrase “No One OutPizzas The Hut” might soon be more than a marketing tagline.



How did Domino’s perform in 2022?

CNBC notes that Domino’s changed some of its deals in 2022—all for the worse. Its $5.99 mix and match deal was raised to $6.99, and while its carryout large pizza special stayed at $7.99, it shrank the deal from a three-topping to a one-topping pie. (Alas, that three-topping carryout deal was my favorite, but I can easily go to Little Caesars for a $5.55 one-topping pizza if I’m looking for cheap food.)

Domino’s is far from being in the red, however. When it comes down to it, the company missed expectations by bringing in $1.39 billion in revenue versus the $1.44 billion analysts had expected. Same-store sales did increase, but only by 0.9% as opposed to the 3.4% the chain was aiming for.

Nevertheless, t he company is still attempting to innovate, as we saw with its recently released Loaded Tots, which will be a permanent menu item going forward . There’s a chance the new novelty appetizer will boost sales this year.

Papa Johns fared a little better in Q4 sales

The outlook for Papa Johns is a little more favorable. Analysts expected $523.8 million in revenue, and the company exceeded that slightly by bringing in $526.2 million. It’s expecting a modest 2%-4% range of growth in 2023 for North America and continues to fall on the lower end of A merica’s top five pizza chains.

Its most recent innovation is a parmesan-crusted pizza whose bottom crust is lined with the cheese , adding a crunchy, salty layer to each thin-crust bite.

How Pizza Hut is g aining ground

Pizza Hut, like other Yum B rands properties (Taco Bell, KFC, and The Habit Burger Grill ), is managing to stay relevant by adding items to the menu that are practical and convenient , specifically its handheld Melts, which are proving to be a solid meal option for single-person orders . The Melts are actually driving foot traffic to the restaurant , which is a pretty difficult thing to do these days given that many chains are choosing to focus on digital sales .

It’s been a while since I’ve thought about Pizza Hut as a quick weeknight dinner option, since Domino’s $7.99 three-topping carryout deal was the most appealing to me. But Pizza Hut is keeping up with the times, experimenting with Detroit-style pies and bringing back the Big New Yorker pizza to stoke our collective nostalgia. The brand has been catching my attention more than ever, and I can’t be the only one .

W e all know tha t kind of attention eventually leads to sales . While Domino’s and Papa Johns have some work to do with cost logistics and pizza innovation , The Hut is positioning itself to grow even further and take a bigger slice of the proverbial pie.