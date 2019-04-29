Photo: jax10289 (iStock)

In late 2017, Pizza Hut restaurants in the U.K. announced they’d begin offering a vegan cheese option following a successful trial at select locations. There was much vegan rejoicing. Naturally, their counterparts in America wanted to know when a plant-based cheese would debut here. And while some outlets recently reported the vegan cheese would hit U.S. Pizza Huts this summer, a Pizza Hut spokesperson tells The Takeout that’s not the case.

“While we’re proud of our dedicated vegan menu in the U.K., the report is inaccurate and we have no plans at this time to carry vegan cheese at our U.S. locations,” a spokesperson said.

Sorry to dash your hopes, folks. But take comfort in the ever-expanding roster of plant-based fast foods at chains like Del Taco, Burger King, White Castle, and Taco Bell. Just not Pizza Hut, not yet.