Photo: Kraft

Ree Drummond, better known as The Pioneer Woman, has announced a new line of sauces, dips, and dressings. Among them: ranch, which feels a little on the nose, doesn’t it?

The cookbook author and Food Network host collaborated with “a team of Kraft Heinz chefs” to create the two dressings, which are intended to “cut down on all the prep... [so] you can spend more time enjoying that delicious meal with your family,” according to a press release. Her ranch dressing comes in two flavors—spicy southwestern, and “frontier,” which seems to be plain ranch. Both are available in stores now, and should clock in somewhere around the suggested retail price of $3.29 per 12 oz. bottle.

Drummond told People that she was compelled to create her own dressing because she’s “never really been a fan of bottled ranch... When I analyzed what I didn’t love about other bottled ranch dressings there seemed to be a little bit of sweetness and a texture that didn’t seem like the ranch I would make at home.”

What Drummond and Kraft Heinz came up with is a dressing that’s apparently thinner than most store-bought dressings, “with a brightness that comes from lemon, buttermilk, and white vinegar,” per People.



Advertisement

Respectfully, we at The Takeout believe there are some very tasty ranch dressings available out there. We’re eager to try The Pioneer Woman ranch, but would humbly suggest that Drummond give Ken’s Steak House Ranch Dressing a try as well. And hey, there’s always KRANCH.

Outside the realm of ranch, Drummond is also releasing barbecue sauces (available now) and pasta sauces (next month).