The Papadia (yeah, you read that right) has arrived

As you might have ascertained from recent developments, Papa John’s is in need of a win right now. And in trying to innovate its way out of its current woes, it just might have stumbled onto a cheesy, crusty development to bounce back with. Behold, the Papadia.

Nation’s Restaurant News reports that this is Papa John’s first dedicated lunch offering, and the restaurant teamed up with full-time professional endorser Shaquille O’Neal to tease the new menu item way back in July 2019. As of today, the nationwide rollout has commenced. I know what you’re thinking, and yes, “Papadia” does appear to be a portmanteau of “Papa” (as in John) and “quesadilla” (as in a thing this item is not). Yet despite having the outward appearance of a pizzadilla (the more logical term?), the Papadia is inspired by a northern Italian flatbread sandwich called a piadina. Each Papadia is $6, and it comes in four varieties: Italian, Philly Cheesesteak, Grilled BBQ Chicken and Bacon, and Meatball Pepperoni.

Let’s hope this new item earns higher marks than Papa John’s garlic Parmesan crust pizza. In fact, let’s do more than hope—let’s test it out. Keep an eye out for a full review this week.