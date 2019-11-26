Watch as the pizza artist formerly known as Papa John vows revenge on his enemies

John Schnatter, F.K.A Papa John, has revenge on the mind. The pizza empire founder sat down with WDRB, Louisville’s FOX affiliate, to discuss vendettas, being set up, and consuming a potentially life-shortening amount of pizzas in a month.

For those with better things to do than think about Papa John’s, a reminder: In July 2018, Schnatter was forced to resign as the chair of Papa John’s after saying the N-word on a conference call. Schnatter insists he was set up, and that he made those comments to communicate his distaste for racism. In this interview, he lets the world know what he’s been up to lately. Namely, what he’s been eating, and who he hates. (Spoiler alert: it’s pretty much every executive at Papa John’s. He names lots of names.)

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the past 30 days,” Schnatter told WDRB, attesting to the decline in Papa John’s quality since his departure. Beyond the toll that eating an entire pizza a day could have on one’s physical health, I’m going to go out on a limb and label this as psychologically unsound behavior. Maybe Schnatter ate 1+ pizza a day while wearing the Papa John crown; we don’t know. But now that he’s ousted—and clearly has a vendetta against the execs still there—this falls neatly into the category of unhinged ex behavior. It’d be like if you broke up with someone (for saying a racial slur) and they processed their anger by, well, eating one or more pizzas a day.

Perhaps the most bone-chilling moment of the interview comes at the end, at which point Schnatter alludes to the pizza chain’s Judgment Day, when he claims the truth will come out in his favor.

“I would just say, stay tuned,” says Schnatter, sweaty and unblinking. “The day of reckoning will come. The record will be straight.”

WDRB’s Stephan Johnson presses him: “Why not set the record straight now?”



Schnatter replies, with a quiet chuckle: “Stay tuned.”

You can watch the interview here, but be warned: you’ll only have seven days to live after you see it.