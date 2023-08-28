Panera’s Incredible Shrinking Menu, Explained

Over the past few years, fast food and fast-casual restaurant menus have been steadily shrinking. Take, for example, this entire batch of items that disappeared from menus in 2020. Then, of course, there was the time Taco Bell 86'd the Mexican Pizza (which eventually came back, to the relief of fans). It’s all in the name of streamlining operations and cutting costs, but there’s another big reason to discontinue menu items : speedier service.

Industry publication Restaurant Business reports that Panera’s now in on the tinier-menu trend, testing a more limited menu in a few unspecified test locations to “ [provide] guests with a faster and more convenient experience while also simplifying operations for our associates .” But of the many pared -down offerings we’ve seen at other chains , there’s never been a set of changes quite this drastic.

Advertisement

Panera’s menu changes at test locations

Panera isn’t just dropping a few underperforming menu items here or there —the aim is to cut nearly 50 of them. A photo posted to a Reddit thread by an alleged Panera employee shows what’s being removed at these test locations.

Advertisement Advertisement

Here’s what is being cut from each section of the Panera menu :

Four sandwiches , including the Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches

, including Two salads , both with chicken

, both with chicken Three soups , including the Bistro French Onion soup

, including the Bistro French Onion soup Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Three hot entrées

All flatbread pizzas , which were added to the menu

, which were Three flavors of tea

Four types of bread (Classic Sourdough, White Whole Grain Loaf, Asiago Foc acci a, and Brioche Roll)

(Classic Sourdough, White Whole Grain Loaf, Asiago Foc acci a, and Brioche Roll) Over-easy and runny egg options

All souffles, sausage, and brioche

Three bagels (Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Sesame)

(Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Sesame) Chive & Onion cream cheese

The entire kids menu

Five specialty drink options , including hot chocolate and cold brews

, including hot chocolate and cold brews Eight sweets and pastries

Four take-home packages

Fruit cup and Gogurt sides

Damn. Getting rid of the French O nion soup feels drastic; it’s an offering I’ve always associated with Panera. A nd the entire kids menu? Bold.

Advertisement

This market test comes after recent menu expansions in the past few years, which included the addition of items like the Chef’s Chicken sandwiches (Panera’s version of the fried chicken sandwich). And r emember, it is only a test, happening in select locations, so we probably won’t be writing any food eulogies anytime soon, nor are we likely to see any tirades on social media about what’s been permanently discontinued. But it’s reasonable to guess that Panera might use the takeaways from this shrunken menu to decide how to bring its famously enormous default menu into a new era of fast casual dining.