Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Overtly sexual onions offend Facebook

aimeelevitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:Onions
Onionssocial mediaSexy times
Save
Walla Walla onions at a farmer’s market. Oh, baby.
Walla Walla onions at a farmer’s market. Oh, baby.
Photo: Danita Delimont (Getty Images)

The Seed Company by EW Gaze, in St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada recently started stocking seeds for Walla Walla onions, larger and sweeter than the average yellow onion. Manager Jackson McLean was very excited and set about preparing an ad for Facebook. It was for onions. What could go wrong?

Advertisement

And then this happened:

Advertisement

Facebook refused to post the ad on grounds that the onions had “overtly sexualized positioning.” At first McLean was puzzled, he told BBC news. Then he realized “something about the round shapes” were suggestive of boobs or butts.

McLean posted the rejection on the store’s Facebook page, along with a picture of a woman with a basket of onions on her chest. “For anyone who can’t see it, we’re thinking this might be what facebook is picturing when they see our onion photo. Bunch of dirty minds over there.” Customers responded with suggestive photos of ginseng and song lyrics: “Certified freak, 7 days a week,/Wet Allium cePa, walking down the street.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones
Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones

But McLean also appealed the decision to Facebook, which responded swiftly. “We use automated technology to keep nudity off our apps, but sometimes it doesn’t know a Walla Walla onion from a, well, you know,” Facebook Canada’s head of communications, Meg Sinclair, told BBC. “We restored the ad and are sorry for the business’s trouble.”

The unexpected attention (including a mention on The Daily Show) has made Walla Walla onions a bestseller. McLean says that The Seed Company has sold more onions in three days than it has in the past five years. It’s so nice to know that social media can still bring us joy.

Advertisement
Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Every Night Is Pizza Night, according to J. Kenji López-Alt

Last Call: The greatest American divide is between chocolate and not-chocolate candy

Taco Bell is bringing back breakfast

Natty Light offers a “flight to nowhere” in an airborne party bus

DISCUSSION