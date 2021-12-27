5. Burger King Ch’King Sandwich

Yes, more chicken! Burger King promised its chicken sandwich, the Ch’King, would rival any of the competitors that came before it. In a way, the chain was right: this sandwich stands out from the pack, though perhaps not for being a higher quality than Popeyes or KFC—just by being different enough to be remarkable. The sauce is sweet and smoky and the level of variety between the Spicy and the Deluxe will keep you from getting bored. But will it become your new go-to? That’s a whole other consideration entirely.

