Photo: Mizina (iStock)

School officials in the Columbus, Ohio-suburb of Powell have turned over investigation of a rather gross classroom incident over to authorities.

Even The Takeout staff, normally immune to such repulsive stories, has decided against publishing specific details.

Middle school students were being investigated for allegedly putting bodily fluids into food, which was then served to teachers.

Every staff member at Hyatt Middle School was told to not speak to the press, but according to press accounts, it involved students posting the alleged offense on social media.

News reports alleged that students in a home economics class were preparing crepes as part of a project, and that two specific bodily fluids were added to the dish and served to teachers, which was then filmed and shared among students.

Advertisement

Under normal circumstances, The Takeout would reveal what these two fluids were, but frankly in this instance, further details would seem tawdry.

Readers expect better of us.

In no way would we stake our sterling reputation and publish such unsavory details.

Advertisement

Never would we conceal such details within the body of the story.

Every first letter of a sentence, for example. [Via The Columbus Dispatch]