Who wants a hummus shake?

Photo : AHMAD GHARABLI / Stringer ( Getty Images )

People have taken hummus into some weird directions in the past few years. I have absurdly mixed feelings about dessert hummus, though the people I know who’ve had it swear by the stuff. The idea of chocolate cake hummus hits me in emotions I didn’t even know I had. If someone made cupcake kimchi I am pretty sure I’d just vaporize on the spot.

Now a restaurant called The Hummus & Pita Co. in New York City has started selling a hummus-like shake called a Chickpea Chiller, FoodBeast reports. This is exactly what it sounds like. The drink is made of chickpeas, tahini, banana, dates, and almond milk, and really, that doesn’t sound terrible at all. In fact, it sounds pretty good and is likely much more nutritious than any ice cream-based shake I’ve ever had.

The Hummus & Pita Company has partnered with shipping service Goldbelly, which means that if you live outside New York, you, too, can get your hands on a Chickpea Chiller sometime, probably at an exorbitant price.

When it comes down to dessertifying a chickpea dish, I think the word “hummus” is what throws me off; I usually imagine garlic, olive oil, and lemon, not chocolate or fruit. Can we really call this stuff dessert? Can we call it hummus? Perhaps what this has all done is given me an existential crisis of some sort. Maybe I am hummus and didn’t know. I’m going to stare out the window and soak in all the ennui that dessert hummus and Chickpea Chillers have set off inside my heart.