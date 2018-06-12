Nick Offerman gets his own edition of Lagavulin, ascends the pyramid of greatness

Of the many celebrity-endorsed products out there, there is perhaps none more fitting than Nick Offerman and Lagavulin. (Michael Bublé and Bubly water are a close second.) Offerman’s obvious and sincere love for fine Scotch whisky is well-documented. Ron Swanson, Offerman’s character on Parks And Recreation, visited the Lagavulin distillery in the show’s sixth season, a pilgrimage resulting in obvious, unadulterated joy and contentment. Offerman painted himself bronze and sipped Lagavulin very, very slowly before a Chicago Blackhawks game. He and the brand released a 45-minute Yule Log video that’s just him, drinking whisky by a fireplace.

And now, he’s getting his own. We are irrationally happy for him.

Advertisement

Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky: Offerman Edition, a limited release, was created by Offerman in “authentic collaboration” (read: actual collaboration, not just a famous person sort of picking the label or something) with Colin Gordon, Lagavulin’s distillery manager. In press materials provided to The Takeout, the brand calls the spirit “an ode to the mutual respect and adoration” shared by Gordon and Offerman.

Yes, but how does it taste? We haven’t yet tried it, but tasting notes provided by Lagavulin descrivbe the 11-year expression as having “the signature Lagavulin peatiness but with extra spices and notes of dried fruit to carry the smoke.” The company also describes a “full-on tingle” when the whisky hits your lips, and mentions “a more direct flavor journey” than other Lagavulin bottles. It’s also quite potent, at 46% ABV (that’s 92 proof).

And here’s what Offerman himself had to say, per press materials:

I have traveled the world and sampled many attempts at pleasing nectars, but it is solely this distillation of Islay; a tiny, charismatic Scottish isle, that has claimed my palate. Yea, and my heart into the bargain.

Advertisement

We have tried a lot of celebrity alcohols, and can sincerely say that this one seems likely to be excellent. Offerman Edition will be available sometime this month “until supplies last” at select retailers nationwide; the suggested retail price is $74.99. And yes, his very serious face is on the bottle.