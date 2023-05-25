Whenever I think about SpaghettiOs, I do so w ith some nostalgia. I didn’t eat them terribly often as a kid, but when I did, I loved them. As I grew up, I realized foods like instant ramen had bolder flavors that rewarded my palate a bit more , so the can of plain round noodles in tomato sauce never really made their way into my shopping cart as an adult. But a new flavor seems designed to shake me from my lapse in SpaghettiOs consumption.

SpaghettiOs has released a decidedly punchier, more grown-up version of the diminutive pasta rings, merging the signature sweet tomato sauce with Frank’s RedHot hot sauce . It’s an interesting choice, and another marker of the spicy food movement we’ve been seeing on store shelves for a few years now. Campbell’s sent us a can of the new product to taste , and I gave them a whirl to see if this mashup would appeal to my more matured palate.

How do Frank’s RedHot SpaghettiOs taste?

When I popped the can open in our office break r oom, I immediately noticed the vinegary smell of the hot sauce wafting right out of it. Frank’s has that distinct bottled Buffalo wing scent , and I took its prominence here as a pretty good sign. The contents of the can also looked a little redder than the SpaghettiOs of my youth .

After cooking them for 90 seconds in the microwave, I took a bite—and was instantly hit with mixed feelings. The SpaghettiOs were about as sweet as I recall , but the sweet tomato sauce was muted in favor of a thin vinegar flavor that tasted faintly like Frank’s, but not identifiably so . The flavor became even more pronounced after a few more spoonfuls, but not any spicier .

I sat there trying to figure out why this can of noodles wasn’t firing on all cylinders with me. Then I realized it was because they had lost too much of their essence. T hese don’t taste like regular SpaghettiOs with a little bit of hot sauce mixed in. T hey taste like the sauce has been entirely supplanted by a watered-down version of Frank’s RedHot. Having mingled with the noodles for so long within the confines of the can, this unusual sauce completely permeates every bite.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Frank’s RedHot. I usually keep a bottle at home on the shelf in case I want to make Buffalo-flavored anything or toss a dash on a dish that would otherwise be bland. But that’s the thing about applying your own hot sauce: You get to choose precisely how much to use. In the case of these SpaghettiOs, we ’re at the mercy of whatever’s been meted out in the can .

I’m one of those people who likes to dash a bit of hot sauce on top of food without mixing it in, so as to fully taste the bold contrast of flavors. If you’re someone who mixes hot sauce into a dish to assure a uniform result, then you might like these SpaghettiOs better than I do (and I’d like to hear if you do!). Ultimately, I think I’d be happier reliving my childhood with a regular old can of the classic stuff , letting my inner kid enjoy a few mouthfuls before applying some Frank’s RedHot when the adult in me wants to enjoy some too.

