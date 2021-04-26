Photo : Slaven Vlasic / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Years later, the world is still struggling with the loss of Anthony Bourdain, who died in 2018 at the age of 61. We’ll be getting yet another glimpse into his life when a documentary called Roadrunner is released in theaters this summer, reports The Chicago Sun-Times. His posthumous book, World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, assembled by his longtime assistant Laurie Woolever, just hit bookstores last week.

The movie is being helmed by Morgan Neville, who won an Academy Award for his 2014 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom and later told the story of Mister Rogers in Won’t You Be My Neighbor. Roadrunner is set to premiere on June 11 at the Tribeca Film Festival. Its wider theatrical release date is July 16, and after the run is over, it will be available on CNN and for streaming via HBO Max.

“One thing that Anthony taught us all is that you may be a chef, but you’re more than that,” said Chicago chef Art Smith. “We all have a message. Anthony, with his work, had this wonderful story line and really captured the essence of humanity.”

I still haven’t had the heart to finish the final season of Parts Unknown, but a copy of World Travels is en route to my mailbox right now. Hopefully the documentary does justice and to a life that influenced and touched so many.