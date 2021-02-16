Photo : Paulo Fridman / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Anthony Bourdain passed away in 2018, and it was a heartbreaking loss not only for food media, but also for people who loved living vicariously through his CNN travel show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. I’ve caught myself wondering a few times what he’d think about our current situation, from the shitshow of the presidency to the pandemic, because I’m guessing he’d have a lot of deeply cutting things to say. But we’ll never know.

His book World Travel: An Irreverent Guide will be released on April 20, and serves as a practical and fun travel guide from the perspective of someone who had been from Buenos Aires to a tribal longhouse in Borneo and practically everywhere in between. He covers some of his favorite places, and his words will guide you through how to get there, where to stay, what to eat, and—just as valuable—what to avoid.

This book has been put together by co-author Laurie Woolever, who functioned as Bourdain’s long time lieutenant. She’s also a food writer who’s been published in New York Times, GQ, Food & Wine, Lucky Peach, and Saveur, and she also co-hosts a food podcast called Carbface for Radio with Chris Thornton (full disclosure: I make a guest appearance in one episode).

Other essays are peppered in Bourdain’s stories, some by friends and family, like his brother Chris and music producer Steve Albini, who will contribute a guide to Chicago’s cheap food. The book is illustrated by Wesley Allsbrook. You can read an excerpt here at Entertainment Weekly, but mark your calendars for what surely will be a collection of lively essays from our favorite traveler.