Graphic: Natural Light

I’m ashamed it took me this long, but I can finally sate your curiosity and report back: I have tried Naturdays. Roughly six months after Natural Light launched this strawberry-lemonade-flavored version—a favorite of some brewers, apparently—and I picked up a four-pack of it at my grocery store for roughly $4.

I took it on a river-tubing trip yesterday, which seemed like the ideal occasion for a Naturday. (Except, alas, that it was a Sunday.) My verdict? It’s not as good as I wanted it to be. I went in weirdly excited, given how popular the drink has been, even among my over-30 friends. But the strawberry flavor was too cloying, the lemonade not lemonade-y enough. It tasted like a melted Jolly Rancher: too sweet, not enough citrus tartness.

Some of my other friends liked it, though, likening their appreciation to the multiple stages of grief: “First, you don’t want to believe you’re drinking it. Then, you’re like, fine, I’ll just drink half. And then you realize you want another one, and you’re okay with that.”