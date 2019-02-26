Last CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
Naturday Night Fever
I have nothing much to say about Natural Light’s new strawberry-lemonade beer beyond the fact that Naturday is a hilarious name that hopefully will introduce a generation of drunk college kids to the joys of portmanteaus. (This is the company’s biggest news since those 77-packs of Natty Light.) In a press release, Natural Light describes the new beer as a “sessionable light lager brewed with phenomenal strawberry lemonade flavor.” It’s launching in stores now and should be available nationwide soon. Cheers? [Kate Bernot]