Graphic: Natural Light

Naturday Night Fever

I have nothing much to say about Natural Light’s new strawberry-lemonade beer beyond the fact that Naturday is a hilarious name that hopefully will introduce a generation of drunk college kids to the joys of portmanteaus. (This is the company’s biggest news since those 77-packs of Natty Light.) In a press release, Natural Light describes the new beer as a “sessionable light lager brewed with phenomenal strawberry lemonade flavor.” It’s launching in stores now and should be available nationwide soon. Cheers? [Kate Bernot]