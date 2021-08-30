Natural Light just can’t leave well enough alone. Earlier this year, the fratty beer brand dipped into the popsicle industry not long after shipping a propeller plane full of college co-eds to a tropical island. Now, I’m told that Natty is taking over the liquor aisle with a new endeavor: a lemonade-flavored vodka. My God, there’s simply no escaping.

Advertisement

According to a press release sent to The Takeout, Natural Light Vodka comes in Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Black Cherry Lemonade flavors, all of which are available in 750ml and 50ml bottles. One thing that may or may not work in the brand’s favor: the new spirit is 30% ABV. For comparison’s sake, both Burnett’s and Stolichnaya vodka are 40%. While the smell of Natural Light Vodka may be enough to permanently depress your vodka-loving babushka, it may not get collegians tanked as quickly as other brands. I see this as a good thing. The fewer drunk college kids we have running around during a pandemic, the better.

One more thing: per the press release, Natural Light Vodka is “so shockingly delicious” that the brand is offering customers their money back if they aren’t “wowed by the flavor.” That means that, if you try it and hate it, you can submit your receipt to cash in on the brand’s Taste Satisfaction Guarantee, which offers customer refunds until September 13. The refund does have a few caveats; in some states, the rebate is equal to the purchase price up to $14.99, excluding sales tax. In Illinois and Ohio, the rebate is equivalent to the purchase price of one bottle, less $1. Is it worth the hassle? I’ll leave that up to you. Either way, you can find more information on the rebate online. Time to pick up your togas from the dry cleaner, party people.