Where to Get Free and Discount Food on National Taco Day

Any day is a good day for tacos, but if you want to be seasonal about it, the dish has its own national holiday—and shockingly, it doesn’t always fall on Taco Tuesday. This year’s National Taco Day falls on October 4, with plenty of restaurants preparing to celebrate with a variety of deals and discounts. Here’s where to get free and cheap food this coming Wednesday.

Capital Tacos

For one day only, on October 4, customers at Capital Tacos, a chain with locations across Florida as well as in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Colorado, can get an especially unique menu item: The FloridaMan Alligator Taco, featuring a blend of Cajun fried gator, jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, slaw, and key lime crema. The restaurant will also be offering free half-pound cookies to the first 50 people to make any in-store purchase.

Chronic Tacos

To maximize your National Taco Day celebration, Chronic Tacos, a chain with locations in eight states, will be offering a BOGO deal: Order any taco on the menu and receive another taco of equal or lesser value for free. The offer is only available on the brand’s app and is only redeemable on October 4.

Del Taco

Del Taco has decided the entire month of October is meant for celebrating tacos, so its deals extend well beyond October 4. Every Wednesday in October customers can get a bundle of five Snack Tacos for $3. Customers must be enrolled in the brand’s rewards program (called Del Yeah!) and order via the app to take advantage of the deal .

Other deals include: BOGO Double Cheese Breakfast Taco, a free Grilled Chicken Del Carbon Taco with any purchase, a free The Del Taco with any $3 purchase, a free Beer Battered Crispy Fish Taco with any $5 purchase, BOGO Stuffed Quesadilla Taco, and more.

Long John Silver’s

For the seafood-loving taco fans, Long John Silver’s is offering c ustomers a free fish taco with the purchase of any combo, meal, or platter in-store. Nothing fishy about a deal like that.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is celebrating National Taco Day in multiple ways . First, the chain is bringing back its Taco Lover’s Pass on October 3 and 4. The pass can be purchased for $10, but the first 100 r ewards members who navigate to the Tuesday Drops page within the Taco Bell app on Tuesday, October 3 can snag it for free. Those who manage to get their hands on a pass (either for $10 or for free) will be able to try the all-new, soon-to-be launched Toasted Breakfast Tacos for free on October 12. Once the limited-time breakfast item makes its official debut, it’ll cost $1.49 .

Taco John’s

Although the chain famously lost its rights to the Taco Tuesday trademark, that isn’t stopping its celebration of National Taco Day. On October 4, Taco John’s rewards members can get a free Taco Bravo with any purchase. Plus, the chain’s typical Taco Tuesday deal (which varies by location) will also be in place at participating locations via its app throughout the month of October.

There will be tacos galore on October 4, so all you have to do is is decide which filling you’re feeling . We’d recommend a classic carne asada with a corn tortilla.