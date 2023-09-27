Where to Get Free and Discount Coffee on National Coffee Day

Two major coffee events are fast approaching, and retailers around the country are offering deals to celebrate the most caffeinated pair of holidays ever created. National Coffee Day is on September 29, and if that’s not enough bean appreciation for you, International Coffee Day is on October 1. Here’s where to get deals on coffee, on either one or both days.

Biggby Coffee

On September 29, any customer who walks into one of Biggby Coffee’s 360 locations will receive a free 20-oz. brewed coffee. The free drink can be upgraded in size or with flavor modifiers for an extra charge.

Black Rock Coffee

This Arizona-based chain with locations in seven states is offering all medium-sized drinks, including coffee, tea, smoothies, and energy drinks, for a discount price of $3.00 on National Coffee Day.

Circle K

The convenience store chain started its National Coffee Day celebration early: From September 25 to October 2, customers can get one free cup of coffee, any size, via the Circle K app. The offer is limited to one per customer but can be redeemed at any of Circle K’s 7,000 locations nationwide.

Paris Baguette

From September 29 to October 1, Paris Baguette, the Seoul-based international cafe chain with more than 100 U.S. locations, is offering its rewards members one free medium hot or iced Lavazza coffee with any purchase.

Peet’s Coffee

T he most interesting coffee deal this year is found at Peet’s Coffee. On National Coffee Day, Peet’s will be running a “Disloyalty Program” in which customers can redeem loyalty points they’ve earned from other major coffee chains’ rewards programs, like Starbucks or Dunkin’, for a free coffee at Peet’s. To take advantage of this “disloyalty” deal, customers will have to go to PeetsDisloyalty.com, sign up for Peet’s loyalty program (called Peetnik Rewards) , and upload an image of the rewards points from competitors’ programs . Other accepted competitors for this offer include Dutch Bros, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Tim Hortons, Better Buzz, Joe & the Juice, Bluestone Lane, and The Human Bean.

Pilot Flying J

Keeping things simple , convenience chain Pilot Flying J will be offering any size of hot, iced, or cold brew coffee for free all day on September 29. The deal must be redeemed via the chain’s myRewards Plus app.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans

Now through September 29, c ustomers can get a free 12-oz. hot coffee or cold brew with any whole bean coffee bag purchase at PJ’s Coffee. On National Coffee Day itself (Friday) , customers can get a free 12-oz. hot coffee or cold brew with any pastry or sandwich purchase.

Scooter’s Coffee

Forget National or even International Coffee Day— Scooter’s Coffee has been celebrating since September started. For the rest of September, including National Coffee Day, Scooter’s customers can get a brewed coffee of any size for free every time they visit (limit one per customer per visit) . Plus, when the month ends, Scooter’s will continue to offer any sized brewed coffee for $1.

Sheetz

Fans of cold coffee can count on Sheetz for National Coffee Day. On September 29, t he convenience chain will offer customers a free Nitro or Cold Brew coffee with the purchase of any item through the app. The deal lasts through October 1 and includes free add-ons like salted caramel cold foa m. To redeem, customers should use code “BREW4U” on the Offerz tab of the Sheetz app. The code can only be applied once per My Sheetz Rewardz member.

Tim Hortons

Rewards members at Tim Hortons can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase of $3 or more on National Coffee Day (September 29) .

Wherever you find your cheap or free coffee this year , may the deals keep you buzzing well into the beginning of October.