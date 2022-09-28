The mere fact that National Coffee Day, September 29, is immediately followed by International Coffee Day on October 1 signifies just how much people (and brands) care about their coffee. While we already shared where to get coffee discounts and freebies in celebration of everyone’s favorite bean juice, you might not have time to head to a cafe or drive-thru on one of these “national holidays,” and in that case, there are other deals to be had.
These brands are offering deals that let you celebrate National Coffee Day from the comfort of your home, with your favorite mug that you keep out on the counter every morning.
- Bean Box subscription: Bean Box, a coffee subscription service, is offering a free 12-oz. bag of one of its best selling coffees with any purchase when you use promo code “FREECOFFEE.” The promotion runs from National Coffee Day to International Coffee Day (so, three calendar days). Although Bean Box does provide subscription boxes, you can purchase the brand’s one-off Coffee Tasting Sampler Box for $24, the Coffee and Chocolate Tasting Box for $40, or the U.S. Road Trip Coffee Tour for $69 to snag your free 12-oz. bag. The free bag might not seem like much, but as the brand notes, one bag is equivalent to 24 cups of brewed coffee.
- Blue Bottle Coffee: This coffee roaster and retail brand is celebrating National Coffee Day with some good old fashioned BOGO deals. With a purchase of any 8-oz. bag of whole bean coffee, customers can get either a blend or single origin pour over or cold brew for free. Additionally, Blue Bottle is offering free shipping on all online orders.
- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii: In addition to the national holiday, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is celebrating its 33rd anniversary. If you live near one of the Bad Ass shops, you can walk in and get a free 16-oz. brewed 10% Kona blend (hot or iced), and those who are part of the brand’s rewards program will get 33 bonus points for any purchase made on September 29. For anyone without a brick-and-mortar store nearby, you can still get 33% off Original Coffee Club coffees on the brand’s website for the day, and/or get 33% off your first recurring subscription order. (You have to appreciate a brand that covers all its bases.)
- Baileys Irish Cream: Although you won’t be receiving any free cups of joe from this promotion, Bailey’s is looking out for iced coffee lovers with its newest product launch, timed to National Coffee Day. Baileys Deliciously Light Liqueur has teamed up with Italian coffee company Lavazza to release five cold brew recipes and a Deliciously Light Cold Brew Kit for you to make the recipes at home. The kit can be purchased online at CocktailCourier.com; it includes a bottle of Baileys Deliciously Light, a variety pack of Lavazza’s organic ready-to-drink Cold Brew cans, two tumblers, a milk frother, a sphere ice cube mold, and garnishes.
- Mr.Coffee: Mr.Coffee is running a sweepstakes that will make your heart sing, or rather, will make the Backstreet Boys sing. As part of the brand’s #IWantItLatte sweepstakes, five winners will receive a custom serenade from Backstreet Boy AJ McLean about their favorite coffee drink. The sweepstakes is to promote the new Mr. Coffee Latte, Iced and Hot Coffee Maker. To enter, you just have to leave a comment with your favorite coffee drink under McLean’s TikTok by October 3. Sure, you don’t get free coffee, but you stand to win the best free Cameo of your life.
Sure, there aren’t parades down the street for National Coffee Day, and no one gets the day off work—but you can still benefit from this national “holiday” by walking away with a free or discounted beverage. We’ll raise a mug to that.