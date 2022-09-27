F or some of us, the daily cup of coffee (whether iced or hot) is absolutely essential. There’s nothing to be ashamed of, my caffeinated comrades. In fact, there’s an official holiday to celebrate us: September 29 is National Coffee Day, and several restaurant chains are just itching to give you a deal on your morning cup. Who a m I to stand in the way of that celebration? Here are the best offers to take advantage of this Thursday.

Tim Hortons: T he chain is selling a medium hot or iced coffee for just a quarter as long as you order on the brand’s app or website . Plus, on October 1 , which is International Coffee Day, the fast food chain will offer a similar deal but for 99 cents.

Panera: The Panera Unlimited Sip Club is a subscription membership: for $10.99 a month you can get virtually unlimited beverages of any size, redeem able every two hours. If you sign up for the Unlimited Sip Club on National Coffee Day, you'll get two months free. If you're already a member , you get $2 off a one-time order of "select barista beverages and smoothies" if you order through the Panera app.

Smoothie King: This chain isn't just a place to get your fill of fruity blended beverages. O n National Coffee Day , you can get any 20- ounce espresso or cold brew blended smoothie for $5 . For those who are already part of the chain's rewards program, if you purchase a coffee smoothie, you'll get a reward for a free smoothie you can use next time you buy.

Dutch Bros. Coffee: I f you're craving a deal on your favorite Dutch Bros. Coffee item , you won't be getting it on National Coffee Day. However, t hose who are part of the brand's rewards program have a chance to win free Dutch Bros. for a year if they scan their pass that day, as explained in the company's press release

Dunkin': Similarly focusing on its rewards enrollees , Dunkin' is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day. It's not an extravagant offer, but it gets the job done.

Krispy Kreme: The simplest and best possible reward comes from the original glazed doughnut chain. Everyone who goes to Krispy Kreme on National Coffee Day gets a free brewed coffee. The bonus for rewards members is that they get a free doughnut to go along with the coffee.

I have to admit, I did think some of these chains would make a bigger deal out of National Coffee Day, but we’ll have to take what we can get. May your coffee cups remain full all day long on that joyous September 29 occasion , and may you never crash back down from the caffeine buzz.



