Where to Get Free and Discount Food on National Chicken Wing Day

Many debates have been had about which chicken wings are best, or whether boneless wings even count. But on National Chicken Wing Day, July 29, we can all come together in peace to down a platter of the deliciously messy delicacy. Here are the restaurants with deals to keep your fingers covered in sauces and seasonings all day.

Fatburger : Participating locations of the co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express will be offering a free three-piece order of wings with the purchase of any Fatburger Meal. To redeem this offer, customers have to order through order.fatburger.com on July 29. However, the deal will continue starting every Wednesday from August 2 through August 31. Use the code WINGMAN23 to apply the deal.

Hooters : The restaurant known strictly for its chicken wings is offering a solid Buy 10 Get 10 deal. Yes, customers who order 10 chicken wings of any style on July 29 will get 10 more wings of any style for free. The deal is only valid on that day and is only for dine-in customers.

Marco's Pizza : Offering up more than slices, Marco's Pizza is also ready to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with a discount order of its new boneless wings. The wings are available in Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, and BBQ flavors. For a limited time, a 10-piece order will cost $7.99 with the code TENBW7.

Wingstop: On National Chicken Wing Day (which this chain prefers to call Wingstop Wing Day), you can ge t five free wings by applying the code FREEWINGS at checkout on Wingstop.com or via the app.

On National Chicken Wing Day (which this chain prefers to call Wingstop Wing Day), you can ge t five free wings by applying the code FREEWINGS at checkout on Wingstop.com or via the app. Zaxby’s: From July 28 to July 29, customers can buy 10 traditional wings and get 10 free. Prices vary by location, but wing orders start at $12.99. Heads up: The offer is only valid for the brand’s rewards members and must be redeemed by ordering ahead through the app or online. Add two orders of 10 traditional wings to your order and the reward will be applied to make one of them free.

No matter where you stand on the drums vs. flats debate, this day is for all the chicken wing lovers across our great nation. We salute you with sauce-covered fingers.