The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023

Food News

Mom is the reason you’re here, and these dining discounts are a way to say thanks.

By
Angela L. Pagán
Krispy Kreme Mother's Day Doughnuts
Image: Krispy Kreme

We all know that the person you call mom deserves some major credit for what they do and what they’ve done. On Mother’s Day—which we remind you is this Sunday, May 14—there are endless opportunities to say thank you with food.

What follows is a list of restaurants offering deals and specials meant to brighten a mom’s day and, if you’re treating, make it a little easier to spoil them. Of course Mom deserves more than one day in the spotlight, but you can at least spend the weekend capitalizing on some great promotions.

Outback Steakhouse

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Photo: Outback Steakhouse

If you’ve ever wondered what a steakhouse’s take on family values are, just ask Outback Steakhouse about its “Mums Over Mates” menu this Mother’s Day. The menu includes a number of classics like filet and lobster, prime rib, and Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie. But the drink made just for Mom, available May 10-14, is the Peach Bellini. The cocktail contains Chilled Absolut Vodka, peach puree, and blood orange juice, topped with La Marca Prosecco and garnished with strawberries and mint.

Red Lobster

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Photo: Red Lobster

If Mom is into seafood, Red Lobster is offering a coupon deal that runs May 12-14. Any customer who dines in at any location during that time will receive a bonus coupon for 10% off their next meal, which can be redeemed from May 15 to June 29. The coupon can only be used with a minimum purchase of $40 but can be used on dine-in or to-go orders with the code LOBSTAR15. Plus for every $50 spent on Red Lobster gift card purchases, customers will get two bonus coupons for $10 off an order of $40 or more that can be used from June 27 to August 31​.

Cracker Barrel

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Image: Cracker Barrel

Want to spoil Mom with breakfast in bed? Cracker Barrel is offering an All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket. The to-go is meal is served with buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, your choice of bacon or sausage, and either hashbrown casserole or fried apples. Or, you could order Momma’s Pancake Breakfast, which includes three buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and served with two eggs, plus thick-sliced bacon or sausage, along with a side of syrup. Ordering either option will also earn you a $10 Digital Bonus Card, but only on May 13 and 14. Either way, you avoid making a mess in the kitchen, which Mom will surely appreciate.

Auntie Anne’s

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Image: Auntie Anne’s

You will have to be an Auntie Anne’s Rewards member to snag these deals, but it could be worth it. On Mother’s Day get BOGO 50% off on any pretzel item or drink deal. Alternatively, if you purchase an online gift card you’ll get a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel from now until June 25. No matter which route you choose, Mom deserves to be treated.

Jamba

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Image: Jamba

Getting smoothies with your mom sounds like a fun little outing. Jamba thinks so too, of course, which is why Rewards members can get 20% off orders $25 and under for Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-14. Buying a $25 gift card from now until June 18 will also earn you a $5 Reward Card, which can be redeemed June 19 to August 31 if you’re a Jamba Rewards member.

Carvel

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Image: Carvel

To treat your sweet mom to some sweet treats, you could take advantage of Carvel’s Mother’s Day deals. You’ll get a $5 reward card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards. Plus, from now until Mother’s Day, Carvel is offering $5 off any round cakes on DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats. Cake is the quintessential celebratory food, after all.

Fazoli’s

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Photo: Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s is keeping its Mother’s Day celebration sweet and to the point. From May 12-18, any $5 purchase will earn you a free brownie. Normally, I’d recommend splitting both the brownie and the bill, but this time around it’s all about Mom. You take the bill, and Mom gets the whole brownie because she is your mom.

Round Table Pizza

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Photo: Round Table Pizza

Some moms might call for a heart-shaped MOTHER tattoo inked right onto your arm, but most would prefer their heart-shaped dedications in a less permanent form. Round Table Pizza is offering heart-shaped pizzas to show our moms just how much we love them. From May 12-14, customers can also take 15% off online and in-app orders.

Marble Slab Creamery

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Image: Marble Slab Creamery

Even more sweet treats for Mom can be found at Marble Slab Creamery, the Atlanta-based ice cream chain with 400 locations primarily in the Southeastern United States. The chain is offering $5 off your online purchase of an 8-inch (or larger) ice cream cake with code MOM23 from now until May 14. Mom might have told you to go easy on the sugar as a kid, but you’re all grown up now and that ice cream cake is calling both of your names.

Jollibee

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Photo: RYO Alexandre (Shutterstock)

One of the best parts about Mother’s Day is that it’s not Mom’s job to plan or cook any meals. And since even you can’t make food that matches the deliciousness of your mom’s, it’s best to leave it to the professionals anyway. Jollibee is offering free delivery via online ordering from now until Mother’s Day with the code LUVMOM. Plus, the Chickenjoy Bucket Treat B is on discount for $29.99 (that’s $5 off) and includes six pieces of Chickenjoy, an order of Jolly Spaghetti, and three Peach Mango Pies.

Del Taco

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Image: Del Taco

For families in search of a quick and satisfying Mother’s Day meal, Del Taco’s deals might be exactly what you need. From May 12-14, the fast food chain is offering a free regular-sized shake with any purchase. Plus, customers can get 20% off their next order with a purchase of a $25 eGift Card.

Panda Express

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Image: Panda Express

Given the way most of these deals are panning out, this Mother’s Day might be the year Mom gets a basket of gift cards. (One more meal to take off your mom’s to-do list, right?) From now until May 14, Panda Express is offering a free Panda Bowl to customers who make a $30 or more gift card purchase online. The Panda Bowl allows for one entree and one side, and this particular deal is only available on Mother’s Day.

Krispy Kreme

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Image: Krispy Kreme

Doughnuts dedicated to Mom? You’ll be the favorite child in no time. Krispy Kreme is offering a “Minis for Mom” collection, available in a 16-count box. The line of minis includes three brand new tiny doughnuts and a mini version of the brand’s Original Glazed. The all new minis include a Chocolate Iced Rose Doughnut, Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut, and a Cookies & Kreme™ Doughnut. The whole line is available for a limited time, but on May 12 and 13, customers can get free delivery for any order placed online or via the Krispy Kreme app.

TCBY

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Image: TCBY

Take your mom out for frozen yogurt to make up for all those times you begged for ice cream on the way home before you’d even had dinner. TCBY is gifting up to 6 oz. of free frozen yogurt to moms all day long on May 14. Let the frozen yogurt flavors and toppings rain down and fill your mom’s cup with pure, sweet joy.

Gong Cha

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Image: Gong Cha

Toasting to mom is always a good idea, but if alcohol is not your mom’s vibe, there are plenty of tasty non-alcoholic ways to celebrate. On Mother’s Day, Gong Cha, a bubble tea chain with hundreds of international locations and more than 150 in the U.S., is offering a BOGO promotion on any bubble tea in its Sparkling Series. This means you could get a free serving of Mango with Star Jelly, Sparkling Lychee with Mango Popping Pearls, or Sparkling Hibiscus with White Pearls.

7-Eleven

Image for article titled The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023
Image: 7-Eleven

Sometimes all a mom really wants to do is kick back and relax at home with food and family. For a no-frills-but-still-celebratory Mother’s Day, you can bring your mom a whole $5 pizza from 7-Eleven. Grab one with cheese, pepperoni, or whatever topping is Mom’s favorite. The deal is also available at participating Speedway and Stripes stores.

