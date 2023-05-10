The 16 Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals of 2023

We all know that the person you call mom deserves some major credit for what they do and what they’ve done. On Mother’s Day—which we remind you is this Sunday, May 14— there are endless opportunities to say thank you with food.



What follows is a list of restaurants offering deals and specials meant to brighten a mom’s day and, i f you’re treating, make it a little easier to spoil them . Of course M om deserves more than one day in the spotlight, but you can at least spend the weekend capitalizing on some great promotions.