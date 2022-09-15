As we all know, YouTube is a useful place to further explore one’s love of food. We can watch meals being made, watch people eat new things , and learn cool facts about global cuisine . We can even watch food do unspeakable things ( thank you, Sausage Party) .

The type of food videos that can find viral fame on YouTube vary wildly. What does it take to command the attention of millions of people around the world, and what does the popularity of each video say about us? What follows are seven hugely popular culinary clips. Click play, skip the ad, and find out what makes them special .