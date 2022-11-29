Fast food outlets and Guinness World Record books have been satisfying our cravings and curiosity , respectively, for decades . And sometimes, those two glorious realms overlap in some incredible edible feats.

Earning a coveted Guinness World Record takes focus, determination, and sometimes, a lot of Big Macs. Many of the records are set by the companies themselves, whether to raise their public profile or inspire adulation from the masses. Nothing wrong with impressing your loyal customers! Let’s have a look at some of those astounding fast food world records— the big, the expensive, and even the very, very small.