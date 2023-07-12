The Most Exciting New Foods at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair

T he Minnesota State Fair is located a seven-hour drive from where I live , but this year I might just consider a road trip. The fair runs from August 24 to September 4, and since it’s the second-largest state fair in the nation (sitting just behind Texas, at 2 million annual visitors ), you’ve probably heard about its fun culinary offerings before. The lineup of new foods at the 2023 state fair has officially been announced, and just as in years past, the menu has us more than a little intrigued.

According to a press release, this year’s Minnesota State Fair will debut 34 new foods and seven new food vendors. As difficult as it is to whittle down that list, w e tried to highlight below some of the most fascinating items and the ones that seem most worth traveling for—a nd no, surprisingly they aren’t all deep fried.

Advertisement

What are the new foods at the Minnesota State Fair this year?

If you want to get the whole rundown, you can check out the list on the official Minnesota State Fair’s website. Here are the ones we think look the most fun:

Advertisement Advertisement

Which of the menu items above has you camping out next to the Get-Together gates?