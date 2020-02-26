Free beer? Yes, sort of!

Photo : MillerCoors

Your eyes are not deceiving you: we said free beer, and we meant it. With an asterisk. In honor of February 29, that magical unicorn of a day that only comes but once every four years, Miller Lite is treating everyone of legal drinking age to a free 24-pack so you can celebrate every single hour of Leap Day by pounding a beer. Although we don’t actually recommend that you do this. You might get too drunk, start to cry, and summon Leap Day William from his home in the Mariana Trench.





There’s usually a laundry list of caveats to promotions such as this one, but there seems to be only one big but relatively non-painful catch here: you’ll need to front the money yourself, and then get reimbursed after submitting a proof of purchase. To get your free beer, head over to Miller Lite’s Instagram or Twitter account on February 29 to receive a special QR code. Scan the code, and you’ll be brought to a website where you can upload your receipt; the cost of your 24-pack will be deposited into your PayPal account.

If all of this sounds too complicated, you can always lie to Lay’s for some free chips instead.

Got any tips for the Free Food beat? Tweet at us @TheTakeout.

