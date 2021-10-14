With the success of McDonald’s celebrity meals, we’ve started to see other fast food chains jump on the collab bandwagon. Prepare yourselves for a Hot Girl Sandwich because starting October 19, you can get Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hottie Sauce” at Popeyes. While the spicy stuff is also for dipping, it will be offered on the chicken sandwich, signaling the first time the chain is releasing a variation on its iconic menu. Apparently Popeyes, much like the rest of us, was willing to do anything for Meg and pulled out all the stops. She even got this flashy promo video that we can only hope will be turned into an animated Netflix series soon.



Lest you think this is just another shiny fast food promotion with no heart, Meg is showing her loyalty to the chain by opening up her very own franchise, and part of that partnership includes a massive donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, a nonprofit focused on community outreach. In a statement to Food & Wine she said, “I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants.”

And like any good brand collaborator, Megan is going all-in with an online store selling limited-edition “Thee Hottie” merch. The full haul will be available at TheeHottieSauce.com starting at noon on hot sauce release day (with two more drops slated for November), and you’ll likely have to be quick on the draw to get your hands on a Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion bikini—other merch includes shirts, hats, tumblers, and chicken tenders plush dog toys.

The sauce itself was inspired by “Megan’s sassy personality,” which apparently tastes like honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper. (Sure, why not?) It was supposedly created through a close collaboration between the Popeyes and Meg herself, so expect some Stallion flair. Now all we can do is wait and see what TikTok trend the sauce will inevitably encourage.