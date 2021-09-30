Forget pumpkin spice lattes, everyone. The real spiritual transition into cool weather is the moment the return of the McDonald’s McRib is announced. This year, the McRib makes its triumphant return on November 1, and it’s celebrating its 40th birthday. Who knew that the McRib and I are the same age?

Now that I think about it, maybe we’re long-lost twins. I mean, I’m always covered in barbecue sauce stains and smell vaguely like pork.

I’ll always order that weird boneless pork patty dunked in barbecue sauce, topped with pickles and onions, on that oval bun, at least a few times a year while it’s in season. The sandwich is fun, but it’s made all the more exciting by its limited-time-only presence—a reminder that we all have seasons of our lives that are only fleeting, and that they should each be celebrated to their fullest. Please meditate on this for a moment.

“In the 80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons,” said Senior Archives Manager at McDonald’s, Mike Bullington, in a press release sent to The Takeout. “Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

First of all, there are archive managers at McDonald’s? Second of all, there are archive managers at McDonald’s?

The McRib was born in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1981, and has since made international appearances in France, New Zealand, and Germany. I wonder if it’s as beloved overseas as it is here. My guess is probably not, but who knows? If David Hasselhoff has somehow become a cultural icon in Germany, surely the McRib has cultivated similar fandom abroad.

Cool story: One time I got a McRib, except it came on a hamburger bun instead of its typical oblong bread. While I don’t talk about this often, I consider it a formative moment in my life. I just thought you should all know. In any case, mark your calendars: November 1 is the McRib return date, so get your bibs ready by then.