Admit it: As soon as you read the headline, that iconic Christmas tune started playing in your mind. Whether or not you’re happy about that is none of my business. Considering there aren’t really any Thanksgiving songs, I can understand why so many are eager to jump ahead a month. Turns out McDonald’s can’t contain its excitement either: The brand announced the debut of “The Mariah Menu” in a press release, noting that the menu runs from December 13 to December 24.

This drop stands out from McDonald’s previous celebrity collaborations because it’s a whole dang menu. It also involves freebies: During the 12 days of Mariah, McDonald’s will give customers one free item if they use the McDonald’s app and spend $1 or more. The free items reportedly represent Mariah’s favorites from the menu. I don’t know how much I believe that Mariah Carey has 12 individual McDonald’s menu items that she absolutely loves, but I’m also not one to shame a deal.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” said Mariah Carey. Okay, she wins some points for adding extra pickles. I don’t think I’ve ever requested any customizations to my McDonald’s order. I’m always surprised when people have the audacity to do that—but if anyone can do it, it’s Mariah.

The Mariah menu includes McDonald’s faves like the Big Mac, McChicken, McDouble, McDonald’s cinnamon roll, McDonald’s apple pie, and a six-piece McNugget order. In addition to the menu, McDonald’s also announced the food will come in special packaging designed to reflect Mariah Carey’s love for the holidays and her “chic style.” I’m expecting bold red and lots of glitter and shimmer.