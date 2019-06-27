Photo: Bosca78 (iStock)

Clearly McDonald’s has been reading its Frank Herbert, because from the looks of its two coming-soon menu offerings, it’s come to understand that he who controls the spice controls the universe.

As hot-n’-spicy food continues to enjoy A Moment in fast food, McDonald’s will soon join the fray; Business Insider reports that, according to leaked documents, the chain will debut a Spicy BBQ Sandwich and Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders in mid-September. The Takeout contacted McDonald’s for confirmation; a spokesperson says “McDonald’s is bringing the heat starting in September.”

Ever since the Hot ‘N Spicy McChicken was pulled in 2006, McDonald’s has been lacking in higher-temperature selections, so it’ll be curious to see if their latest attempt catches on.

It’s a good time to try, in any case, with a growing number of chains appealing to consumers looking for a bit of singe in their meals. Wendy’s is giving the people what they want later this year with the revival of its spicy chicken nuggets, Chick-fil-A is expanding its roster of spicy offerings, and hell, Taco Bell has built an entire brand identity around its hot sauces. Plus, it’s not like McDonald’s is new to this territory, as a corporation; a trip to Hong Kong will find hot wings under the Golden Arches, for instance.



But in the U.S., where the fast food often tends to be heavy on salt and far lighter on spice, there’s still a fairly untapped market for hot fast food. And if McDonald’s can bless Canada with hot chicken, it’s only fair that Canada’s bigger, louder, more obnoxious continental brother gets to be in on it, too.