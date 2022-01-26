Everyone likes screwing around with fast food menus to create their favorite concoctions. I mean, every time I’ve ever been to In-N-Out Burger (which has sadly only been a few visits), I’ve always ordered off the secret menu, and felt a cheeky sense of power. McDonald’s is one of the few places where I don’t mess with the menu, but next week the chain is adding four new “hacked” items that you can order, reports Restaurant Business Online.

I guess that does bring up the question: Are these technically still hacks? Starting with breakfast, you’ll be able to order a Hash Brown McMuffin, which is just a sausage and egg McMuffin with a hash brown added to it. Woo! Livin’ on the edge.

Another new combination is a double cheeseburger that has Chicken McNuggets added to it, along with some barbecue sauce, called the Crunchy Double. The Surf and Turf will be a double cheeseburger with a Filet-o-Fish built into it (this sounds kind of gnarly to me, and not in a good way). The Surf and Turf will only be available through delivery or the mobile app for some reason.

But the pièce de résistance, my friends, is the Land, Air, & Sea sandwich. This (really) bad boy combines a Big Mac, a McChicken, and a Filet-o-Fish, with all the regular toppings to a Big Mac. You all can’t see me this very moment, but my eyes are really round and I’m blinking very slowly right now. As much as I like fast food concoctions, I’m not sure I’m physically equipped to digest this sandwich.

But, all this being said, it’s interesting to see McDonald’s head into a direction with what feels like a sense of humor. While the celebrity meals have been cash cows for the Golden Arches, they haven’t been particularly novel aside from a couple of new dipping sauces.

Before anyone gripes about how the new menu items could be zanier, remember that McDonald’s items are pretty much variations on the set roster of ingredients, which by themselves aren’t that adventurous. But offer a new product that’s a slightly different shape and I’ll start shouting and running around in circles. Do any of these new McDonald’s “hacked” menu items appeal to you? Whatcha think?