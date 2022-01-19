We spend a lot of time longing for food that isn’t served stateside. For example, this whopper of a pizza from Domino’s, which has so many toppings that the pizza chain throws in a pair of chopsticks for free so you can scoop up toppings that have fallen off. (Plus, let’s face it, international Domino’s toppings are superior to our paltry options.) SoraNews24 reports on all the new limited-time-only menu items that have landed at McDonald’s Japan, and it’s got me feelin’ like a McDouble just doesn’t cut it anymore.

Let’s start with the savory stuff: McDonald’s Japan is now serving Peppercorn Garlic Spicy Chicken McNuggets. The last time we got any new McNuggets was in 2020, when the limited-time-only Spicy McNuggets were released (bring them back, please!). Oh well. I guess we did get the BTS meal, which made the nuggets feel new thanks to the unique dipping sauces.

SoraNews 24 raved about the spicy garlic McNuggets, saying:

Opening our box of nuggets revealed them to be coated in a nicely seasoned batter. Popping one into our mouth, we were surprised to find that this crunchy, fried coating was so well seasoned with black pepper that it immediately awakened our taste buds, even without any dipping sauce. The taste of black pepper was clearly pronounced, and utterly delicious. Adding a dollop of the included Garlic Soy Sauce Mayonnaise only made each morsel even more tasty, creating a smooth creaminess and garlic hit in every bite.﻿

If this isn’t a compelling review, then Bob is indeed my uncle. Korean Uncle Bob. The other two items added to the McDonald’s Japan menu are sweet; SoraNews 24 was also able to enjoy a Canadian Maple Custard Pie and the Belgian Chocolat Pie. Both received pretty positive reviews.

The Canadian Maple Custard Pie verged on being too sweet, considering it had a generous amount of maple syrup loaded in it, but the slight savoriness of the pie crust evened out the sugar a bit. The Belgian Chocolat Pie was heralded as being as rich as the Canadian pie was sweet, but in a good way.



Oh, America. Someday our fast food overlords will treat us to actual flavor bombs instead of a thousand different fried chicken sandwiches that are all just about the same. But until then, we can all watch wistfully from overseas as everyone else enjoys their Peppercorn Garlic Spicy Chicken McNuggets.