McDonald’s is auctioning off an 18k gold Shamrock Shake cup on eBay

Photo : paulprescott72 ( iStock )

When we heard that McDonald’s was releasing a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry this year in addition to bringing back its classic St. Patrick’s Day dessert, we figured that would be the extent of the celebration surrounding the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary. But the fast food chain isn’t taking any chances by letting any other food news steal the spotlight during its very special month. And because of this, we are now being treated to the sight of an online auction we probably can’t participate in.



McDonald’s is selling a Golden Shamrock Shake cup on eBay made of 18 karat gold, encrusted with hundreds of emeralds, white diamonds, and yellow diamonds, in honor of the shake’s “golden” anniversary. Proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which support children and families coping with illness.

Advertisement

According to McDonald’s, this vessel is “designed to perfectly hold minty-green Shamrock Shake deliciousness,” which I guess means it’s 16 ounces and is leak-proof? I’m no metallurgist, but I’m guessing this thing isn’t dishwasher safe. The cup is appraised at $90,000, and the latest bid is over $30,000, but who knows how high the bids could go before the auction ends on March 6. A good cup is hard to find.