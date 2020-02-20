Wish the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake a happy 50th birthday

Photo : McDonald’s

Fifty years ago, America received two blessings from heaven that would change all our lives for the better. One is the absolute gift that is Mariah Carey. The other is the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake, which is back for 2020 and ready to party down. And since 2020 marks a milestone birthday for the Shamrock Shake, this year the limited-time offering is not in limited release, as it has been in recent years. According to McDonald’s, the seasonal treat is currently available nationwide, so that nary a single red-blooded American must face the disappointment of driving down to their local Mickey D’s only to learn that the Shamrock Shake Fairy has passed their town over this year. Shamrock Shakes for one and all! (It’ll be available in Canada and Ireland this year, too.)



McDonald’s also announced that since it’s a very special year, they’ve added another treat to the menu: the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which is available at all locations with ice cream machines that aren’t broken.