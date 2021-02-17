McDonald’s selling early access to crispy chicken sandwich in “limited-edition capsule”

Photo : McDonald’s ( Getty Images )

After Popeyes broke the chicken sandwich universe in 2019, people have been wondering when McDonald’s would respond with a version of their own. Sure, it already had the McChicken and “artisan” chicken sandwiches, but while those items had their merits, they were never so good that they jammed up the freeway. Once this became the benchmark for fast food chicken sandwiches McDonald’s had no choice to up its game, and began development of a brand new chicken sandwich that will face the sort of scrutiny that is normally reserved for Michelin-starred restaurants .

As we’ve already shared with the utmost glee, McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be available starting February 24 . However, additional promotions are afoot ! Starting at noon tomorrow, February 18 , McDonald’s is dropping a $5 “limited-edition capsule” complete with a 7-inch vinyl record featuring a brand new track by super music producer Tay Keith and an exclusive raw-chicken-flesh-colored hoodie that “ reps the deliciousness of our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich in one word ‘ crispyjuicytender .’” Those who can get their hands on the capsules will also get access to the Crispy Chicken Sandwich on February 23, a day earlier than the rest of the country .

That’s right, folks: f or $5 and lots of anguished clicking and refreshing, you can live la vida pollo loco and put a new chicken sandwich in your belly 24 hours before anyone you know . All you need to do is visit CHKNDrop.com at noon Eastern time on February 18 and pray you’re one of the lucky few to snag a capsule . And if you don’t, you’ll just have to sit back and wait until next Wednesday with the rest of the hoi poll oi. It’s going to be tough, but I believe in you and the power of perseverance . And, of course, the power of crispy, juicy, tender all-white-meat chicken fillets.