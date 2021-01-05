Better late than never, McDonald’s finally releases three new chicken sandwiches

Photo : McDonald’s

I do not know if there is a higher power in this universe, but if there is, it sure wants us to have a lot of fried chicken sandwiches. At the rate we are going, every single restaurant will be required to make only fried chicken sandwiches. Then the fried chicken sandwiches will have an uprising and destroy us all.

2020 gave us approximately 483,457,938 of them, and 2021 is about to give us three more. McDonald’s will introduce a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and a Deluxe Chicken Sandwich on February 24. It’s a true gift.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich, according to the official press release, features the “brand new crispy, juicy, tender fillet made with all-white meat chicken” topped with crinkle cut pickles on a potato roll. The Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is the same thing, but with a spicy pepper sauce added (please, please, please be Mighty Hot Sauce), and the Deluxe is topped with shredded lettuce, roma tomatoes, and mayo. And yes, we will be trying these at some point and we will give you our professional (casual) opinions on the subject.

Personally, my hopes aren’t super high, only because I’m a little fried-chicken-sandwiched out, and the “new” Wendy’s chicken didn’t seem much different when I tried it. If I had to guess, this is more of an obligatory gesture to the masses, considering how long it’s taken for this to happen. The last new chicken sandwich McDonald’s released, the Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich, was a saucy mess. The chicken biscuit and McGriddles were mostly okay.

But there’s always room for optimism. Last year, a leaked memo to McDonald’s franchise owners said that the chain was focusing its efforts on attracting new customers with chicken sandwiches. And there’s also this: when I originally saw that Popeye’s had released a “new chicken sandwich,” I thought, Oh, good another fried chicken sandwich from a fried chicken place. We all know how that turned out.