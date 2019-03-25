Photo: strike0 (iStock)

Suggestive Easter baskets is not a thing that we usually have to worry about, but some folks preparing for Easter across the pond can no longer say the same. Some English Easter followers are scandalized by chain Marks And Spencer’s chocolate yoga bunny, which is in the pose known as “downward-facing dog.” It also resembles another type of pose, which The Sun calls “rude” and “mischievous.”



One commenter described it as “very ‘door’s on the latch, find me upstairs” (which we believe is England-speak for “good to go”).

Naturally, this viral notoriety will likely have the effect of making the yoga bunny a best-seller, rather than the other way around. As one M&S spokesperson told Business Insider, “We’re hoppy our milk chocolate yoga loving bunny is putting a smile on our customers’ faces this Easter!” Maybe keep it out of the kids’ baskets, unless they’re huge yoga fans?

A few months ago, Marks And Spencer gifted the world with the Valentine’s Sausage, which makes us suspect that their marketing department is either drinking at lunch or having a bit of a laugh. Possibly both.