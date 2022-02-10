Gazpacho is many things. It’s a sippable summer soup often enjoyed with fresh cilantro. It’s a refreshing entree on hot days when you’d rather die than turn on your stove. It’s a controversial party snack in Tim Robinson’s brilliant sketch show I Think You Should Leave. It is not Nazi Germany’s secret police organization, as suggested by the most recent Marjorie Taylor Greene gaffe.



Greene, the U.S. representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district and a noted far-right conspiracy theorist, confused soup and Nazism during an interview with One America News Network (OAN) earlier this week. In the interview, Greene claims that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi secretly investigates members of Congress and their constituents.

“Not only do we have the D.C. jail, which is the D.C. gulag,” said Greene in the now-viral video. “Now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens that want to come to talk with their representatives.”

Sigh. Marjorie! As mentioned above, gazpacho is a soup. The Gestapo were the official secret police of Nazi Germany. One is edible. The other was also technically edible, but probably tasted terrible.

Ultimately, you can’t keep an ill-informed conspiracy theorist down: Greene joked around on Twitter after being widely mocked for the gaffe. “No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash. #Gazpacho #Gestapo,” said Greene. (I do want to point out that any use of the #Gestapo hashtag is probably ill-advised. I’m not sure what kind of content lives under that tag, but it can’t be good.)

Let this be a lesson to all of us: If you’re planning to make a cheeky reference to Nazi Germany, don’t. Instead, consider remaining silent and treating yourself to a nice spoonful of gazpacho.

... Or a spoonful of any one of these soups.