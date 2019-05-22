Photo: HighGradeRoots, LindaJoHeilman (iStock)

There’s no mistaking buildings that used to be Pizza Huts, but are former Taco Bells recognizably former Taco Bells? Either way, some hungry customers will be in for a surprise when they roll up to the drive-thru at a former Taco Bell on State Road 434 in Lakewood, Florida, which is set to open as a medical marijuana dispensary Friday. It’s keeping the drive-thru.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the Muv medical marijuana dispensary is AltMed’s fifth dispensary in the state, though presumably the first one in a former Taco Bell. Lakewood is apparently also home to a medical marijuana dispensary conveniently located next to a Papa John’s. This is what we call good urban planning.

While former Taco Bell customers can now pick up a very different type of necessity at at 1090 W. State Road 434, they’ll have to drive 13 minutes from Muv to the nearest operational Taco Bell. Too far, I say. I know it would probably take some zoning-law revisions, but could we one day see a hybrid Taco Bell-dispensary? I’m holding out hope, because anything can happen in Florida.