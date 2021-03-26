Photo : Sean Gallup / Staff ( Getty Images )

Easter is coming up. Whether or not you celebrate it, you’ve all seen that one candy aisle at the drug store plastered in pastel and filled with egg-shaped candies of every variety. I’m team Cadbury Mini Egg, by the way, not that you were asking.

The job hunting site Zippia is at it again: the company consulted Google Trends to determine which Easter foods people searched for most around the holiday (the two weeks surrounding Easter 2020). Using that data, it determined which food was searched for at a disproportionately high volume in each state. At first glance, there aren’t a ton of surprises: 16 states opted for good old-fashioned hard boiled eggs (after all, what the heck are you going to do with those things other than eat them?), and the rest of the foods, as expected, are sweets.

Image : Zippia

First off, let’s examine our home base of Illinois. Favorite Easter treat is...white chocolate eggs? I call shenanigans! Which one of you neighbors of mine are sitting around conducting an extensive amount of Google searches for white chocolate eggs? Fess up! I’ll bring you a bag of Cadbury Mini Eggs to show you who’s boss. And speaking of Mini Eggs, looks like I have to move to Wyoming, because that’s the only state whose population agrees with my impeccable taste in seasonal candy.

Of course, we also have to address the giant elephant in the room, and that’s Peeps, my mortal enemy. A disproportionate amount of Google users in eight states—Delaware, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island—not only enjoy the tasteless sponges, but actively seek them out on the internet and are now dead to me. Strangely, no states list Reese’s peanut butter eggs. But maybe that’s because we’re all searching for those all the time in an equally high volume. Chocolate bunnies and jelly beans did pop up once or twice, but they don’t seem to be a big hit with any state in particular. Do these results match up to your personal preferences?