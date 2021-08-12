Earlier this week, a Guinness World Records blog post revealed that Eric “Badlands” Booker, a rapper, YouTuber, and competitive eater, has set the world record for chugging an entire 2-liter bottle of soda. The post included an accompanying video (see below) so you can watch the record being broken—but, before you watch, give it an educated guess: How long do you think it would take to polish off a whole bottle? How long would it take you?

In the video, Booker breaks down what he’s about to do by whipping out a 2-liter beaker, which makes the whole thing feel more scientific, noting that he has his son and wife off-camera as witnesses. And after that, he goes to town. The feat takes place in 18.45 seconds. (Was your guess close?) Once he’s done chugging the “commercially available cola,” Booker lets out an extremely satisfying-sounding burp. God, the back of my throat feels scratchy just imagining this.

Advertisement

Who is this marvel, exactly? Booker has a popular YouT ube channel with just under 3 million subscribers, to which he mainly posts videos of himself chugging drinks like a pro, if you’re into that sort of thing. But now and then, he’ll do an eating challenge, like downing McDonald’s feasts or big bowls of popcorn. He’s also ranked 23rd in Major League Eating’s overall rankings, boasting records like eating 21 baseball-sized matzo balls in five minutes, 9.5 pounds of peas in 12 minutes, and 50 hamantaschen in six minutes. But that’s not all: a man of seemingly endless talent, Booker is also a prolific rapper who has released nine albums. (Here’s a hot-dog-centric gem for you).

Other people have accomplished fun Guinness Book of World Records beverage feats in recent memory, too, including the fastest time to drink a liter of gravy (38.22 seconds), the fastest time to drink a bottle of maple syrup (10.84 seconds), and the fastest time to drink a Capri Sun (14.30 seconds). This makes me hope that somewhere inside me is a champion who’s good at chugging one single thing so that I too, can hold a world record. Any suggestions?