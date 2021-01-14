Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Hot Links

Let's talk about those dadgum TikTok taters that will change your life

lillianstone
Lillian Stone
Save
Baking pan full of crispy potatoes
‘Tis tater time
Photo: Hoberman Collection (Getty Images)
Hot LinksHot LinksWe spend way too much time on the internet
PrevNextView All

Boil ‘em, mash ‘em, stick ‘em in a stew: The mighty potato takes many forms, but the teens have recently latched onto a crispy version popularized—where else—on TikTok. Users say the recipe makes perfectly crispy potatoes every time, which is the kind of certainty I appreciate as we continue down this unending log flume ride into hell we call life.

The recipe comes courtesy of youngster Jeremy Scheck who goes by @scheckeats on TikTok. As of today, it’s got more than 20 million views and 1.4 million likes. Turns out, Scheck’s taters were inspired by a classic British technique demonstrated by actress Emily Blunt on Barefoot Contessa. According to Insider, Blunt’s original recipe was so popular that it crashed Ina Garten’s website. With that in mind, it makes sense that Scheck’s recipe would gather so much acclaim—even scoring a coveted like from one Kylie Jenner.

Advertisement

Scheck’s spin on the recipe is cheap and straightforward, calling for Yukon gold or red potatoes, Maldon salt, Old Bay seasoning, and garlic powder. The trick is to boil the potatoes before roasting them, leaving the skin on so they get extra crispy. If you’re feeling wet and wild, you can also load those suckers up with some Greek seasoning, bacon, and shredded cheese. Either way, the TikTok spuds are quick and apparently pretty foolproof. You can find the full recipe here.

Lillian Stone

Staff writer @ The Takeout. Pork shoulder princess @ Chicago.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION