Let's talk about those dadgum TikTok taters that will change your life

Boil ‘em, mash ‘em, stick ‘em in a stew: The mighty potato takes many forms, but the teens have recently latched onto a crispy version popularized—where else—on TikTok. Users say the recipe makes perfectly crispy potatoes every time, which is the kind of certainty I appreciate as we continue down this unending log flume ride into hell we call life.

The recipe comes courtesy of youngster Jeremy Scheck who goes by @scheckeats on TikTok. As of today, it’s got more than 20 million views and 1.4 million likes. Turns out, Scheck’s taters were inspired by a classic British technique demonstrated by actress Emily Blunt on Barefoot Contessa. According to Insider, Blunt’s original recipe was so popular that it crashed Ina Garten’s website. With that in mind, it makes sense that Scheck’s recipe would gather so much acclaim—even scoring a coveted like from one Kylie Jenner.

Scheck’s spin on the recipe is cheap and straightforward, calling for Yukon gold or red potatoes, Maldon salt, Old Bay seasoning, and garlic powder. The trick is to boil the potatoes before roasting them, leaving the skin on so they get extra crispy. If you’re feeling wet and wild, you can also load those suckers up with some Greek seasoning, bacon, and shredded cheese. Either way, the TikTok spuds are quick and apparently pretty foolproof. You can find the full recipe here.